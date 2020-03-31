Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.16. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Natus Medical has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $5,825,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $9,526,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

