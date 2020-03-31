NB Global Corporate Income Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ASX NBI opened at A$1.50 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.99. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a one year low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

