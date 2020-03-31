Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,611,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,398,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

