Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 783,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180,764. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $113,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.