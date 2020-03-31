Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.81. 35,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,517. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.