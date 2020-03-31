Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $162.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock worth $3,739,448. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

