Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Price Target Cut to C$0.20 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CVE PSH traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,937. Petroshale has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.39.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Petroshale will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petroshale

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

