Physicians Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 296.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

