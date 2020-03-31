Rand Capital Co. Declares — Dividend of $1.62 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 187.34, a quick ratio of 187.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 84.10%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rand Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

