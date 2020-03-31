Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $12.50 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.80. 23,104,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

