Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $17.23 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $5.55 on Monday, reaching $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,936,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

