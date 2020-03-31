Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $7.93 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.52.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,323. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

