Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 21,148 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,450 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $50.36. 20,611,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,398,981. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

