RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 1,387 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,431,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The firm has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

