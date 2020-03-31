RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

COP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,363,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,931,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

