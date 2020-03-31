RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,022 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:CCI traded down $5.89 on Tuesday, hitting $142.17. 149,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,515. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.