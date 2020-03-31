RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,114 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Colony Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. 2,673,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,435. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.