RMR Wealth Builders Invests $148,000 in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,854,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Verisign by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,588. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

