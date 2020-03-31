RMR Wealth Builders Invests $154,000 in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Middleby by 39.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Middleby by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Middleby by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.37. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

