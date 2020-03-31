RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $179,000 Investment in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 3,880,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

