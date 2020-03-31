RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $204,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $142,743,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 522,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.17. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

