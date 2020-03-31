RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $230,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.06. 205,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,514. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

