RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,983,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.59. 205,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

