RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 41,711 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,256,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

