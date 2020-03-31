RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 594 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.10. 25,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.77 and a 1-year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

