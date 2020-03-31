RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 970 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,538,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.89. 722,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.16.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.