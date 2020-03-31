RMR Wealth Builders Takes $185,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,035,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,012. The firm has a market cap of $497.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

