RMR Wealth Builders Takes $218,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IEX traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.57. 43,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
