RMR Wealth Builders Takes $218,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.57. 43,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

