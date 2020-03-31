RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after buying an additional 392,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 488,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

