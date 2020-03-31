RNC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 151,758 Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,860. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBL. Barclays upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.