RNC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,096 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,950,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

