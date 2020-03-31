RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $30.11 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 562,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105,000. General Mills comprises 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of General Mills at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.