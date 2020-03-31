RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $33.28 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 228,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

