RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $34.54 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 691,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,538,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

