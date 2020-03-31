RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $4.84 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

BA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. 19,685,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average is $324.31. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

