RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $43.33 Million in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,332,000. Amgen makes up about 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.12. 1,108,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

