RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 2,440,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

