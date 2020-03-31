RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New $56.12 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,435,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,115,000. AT&T makes up 3.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 24,214,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

