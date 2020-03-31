RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

ORCL stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. 6,848,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,180,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

