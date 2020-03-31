RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.13. 44,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,623. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

