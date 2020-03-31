RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,803,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,230,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded down $7.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.86. 2,028,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

