RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,400,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. 12,478,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

