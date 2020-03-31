RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,841. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

