RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,397,000 after buying an additional 198,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from to in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.79.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.03. 2,453,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,422. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

