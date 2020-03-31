RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,584 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,938. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

