RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,524,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

