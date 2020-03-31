RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.98. 2,525,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,263,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.