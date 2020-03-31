RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,145. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. 19,548,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,800,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

