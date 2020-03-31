RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $33.70 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 598,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,701,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 473,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,133. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

