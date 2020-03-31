RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $4.51 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $257,271,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 1,713,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,156. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

